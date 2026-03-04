Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.10.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles Sweeney bought 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £10,019.80. Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.