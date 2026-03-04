Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 115, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.10.
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.
Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.
