SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,318,984 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 2,478,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.24.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. SelectQuote had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,577 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 803,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 762,425 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Weiss Ratings raised SelectQuote from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc (NYSE: SLQT) is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

Featured Articles

