SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,318,984 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 2,478,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.24.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. SelectQuote had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Weiss Ratings raised SelectQuote from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLQT
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc (NYSE: SLQT) is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.
Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.