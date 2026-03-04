Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.5150. Approximately 1,057,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 593,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSKD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 20.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 31.7% in the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

