e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.00 and last traded at $83.8330. 528,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,140,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $118,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 896,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,086,000 after buying an additional 711,540 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 394.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 657,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 525,018 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

