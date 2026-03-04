Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 7821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,546,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,998,000 after acquiring an additional 779,446 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 507,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 495,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 84,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 287,204 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

