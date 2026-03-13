Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $109.60. 961,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded OLLI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $130, signaling institutional confidence and adding upside narrative for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo upgraded OLLI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $130, signaling institutional confidence and adding upside narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) raised its price target to $155 and maintained an “outperform” view, giving a larger upside case (high-single/low-double-digit to ~40%+ from current levels) that likely pulled buying into the name. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) raised its price target to $155 and maintained an “outperform” view, giving a larger upside case (high-single/low-double-digit to ~40%+ from current levels) that likely pulled buying into the name. Positive Sentiment: Company guidance for FY2026 was raised to $4.40–$4.50 EPS and roughly $3.0B revenue (management midpoint above prior consensus), which supports a re-rating on growth and store-expansion durability. View the press release. Press Release

Company guidance for FY2026 was raised to $4.40–$4.50 EPS and roughly $3.0B revenue (management midpoint above prior consensus), which supports a re-rating on growth and store-expansion durability. View the press release. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlet coverage are framing the quarter and guidance as reinforcement of a durable growth story (store openings, loyalty gains, cash-flow/repurchases), which can attract value-seeking and growth-oriented investors. MarketBeat

MarketBeat and other outlet coverage are framing the quarter and guidance as reinforcement of a durable growth story (store openings, loyalty gains, cash-flow/repurchases), which can attract value-seeking and growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS of $1.39 roughly met/edged estimates (+$0.01 vs. some consensus) while revenue of $779.3M was slightly below the consensus ~ $783.7M — positive on margin and comps but not a clean beat across the board. Transcript coverage here. Earnings Transcript

Q4 results were mixed: EPS of $1.39 roughly met/edged estimates (+$0.01 vs. some consensus) while revenue of $779.3M was slightly below the consensus ~ $783.7M — positive on margin and comps but not a clean beat across the board. Transcript coverage here. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note strong underlying trends — comp sales, store additions and loyalty growth — but highlight the quarter’s slight top-line miss and the need to see execution on margin leverage as new stores ramp. Seeking Alpha

Analyst write-ups (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) note strong underlying trends — comp sales, store additions and loyalty growth — but highlight the quarter’s slight top-line miss and the need to see execution on margin leverage as new stores ramp. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns valuation remains elevated after prior run-ups (“great business at a lofty price”), and management’s cautious tone on some line items could limit near-term upside until results consistently outpace guidance. Seeking Alpha — valuation note

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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