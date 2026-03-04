Chardan Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,798. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 42,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $727,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 199,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 166,243 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 94,210 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

