Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EIKN (EIKN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EIKN (NASDAQ: EIKN):
- 3/2/2026 – EIKN is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – EIKN is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – EIKN is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – EIKN is now covered by Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – EIKN is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – EIKN was upgraded by Zacks Research to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – EIKN is now covered by Wedbush. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2026 – EIKN was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.
We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.
