A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells $82,126.56 in Stock

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) SVP Darrell Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,732.39. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. 1,474,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,462. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.97 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

