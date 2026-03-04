EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE EOG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.05. 3,178,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,990. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target on EOG to $140 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signalling institutional confidence in further upside. BMO price target raise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after buying an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

