Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 21,167 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,266.26. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $866,018.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,121.73. This represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $7,100,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of QSR opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.08%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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