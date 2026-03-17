Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. JFrog makes up approximately 4.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $2,596,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,868,641 shares in the company, valued at $338,679,272.11. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $244,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 233,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,388.48. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,960 shares of company stock worth $17,367,657. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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