Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Boosted by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $471.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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