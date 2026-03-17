Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,377 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $296.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

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About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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