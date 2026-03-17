Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 235.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,383.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML News Summary

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

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ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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