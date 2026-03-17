Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 235.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,383.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.
ASML Increases Dividend
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is moving into the semiconductor back-end market with a hybrid bonding system and AI-focused packaging plans, partnering with industry players to address advanced packaging demand — a potential new revenue stream beyond lithography that supports long-term growth. ASML Expands Beyond Lithography With Hybrid Bonding And AI Packaging Aims
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported continued share repurchases (multiple transactions in March at ~€1,183–€1,197), signalling capital returns and management confidence while reducing share count. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating with a $1,500 price target, reinforcing analyst conviction in ASML’s multi-year dominance in advanced semiconductor equipment. Analyst backing tends to support investor demand and higher valuations. TD Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating on ASML (ASML) With $1,500 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Industry research highlights the booming AI inference market and cites ASML as well positioned to benefit long-term, underscoring durable secular demand for its tools. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference Market Could Reach $255 Billion by 2030. This Stock Is Best Positioned to Win.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted ASML outperformed the broader market in recent trading, a factual snapshot of momentum rather than new fundamental news. ASML (ASML) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Several write-ups summarize bullish investment theses on ASML (valuation, moat, AI exposure); useful for conviction but largely reiterative. Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: ASML announced ~1,700 management-level cuts (?4% of workforce); employees report uncertainty seven weeks later — a near-term risk to morale, execution and communications that could pressure sentiment. ASML workers still in the dark seven weeks after 1,700 management cuts announced
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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