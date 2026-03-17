Linden Advisors LP Sells 592,577 Shares of Critical Metals Corp. $CRML

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,577 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Critical Metals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 1,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Critical Metals Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CRML opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Critical Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Critical Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRML

About Critical Metals

(Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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