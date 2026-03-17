Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $443.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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