Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Buys 244,037 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,037 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 7.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $106,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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