3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $7.94. 3i Group shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 96,509 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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3i Group Stock Up 1.1%

About 3i Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a London?based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid?market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long?life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

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