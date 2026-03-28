Short Interest in TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Decreases By 58.0%

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 22,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TPGXL stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $26.25.

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TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. is a special purpose issuer affiliated with TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. Established to raise capital for TPG’s diversified investment platform, the partnership draws on TPG’s experience in private equity, growth equity, real estate and credit. While TPG Operating Group II, L.P. itself does not manage investment funds directly, it serves as the issuing entity for debt securities used by TPG’s broader corporate and investment structure.

In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.

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