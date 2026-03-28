TABR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 122,392 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after buying an additional 85,182 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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