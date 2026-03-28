St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 212,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 122,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Trading Up 6.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.87 million, a PE ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 0.39.
About St. Augustine Gold and Copper
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.
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