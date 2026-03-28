St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 212,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 122,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.87 million, a PE ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 0.39.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper

(Get Free Report)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

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