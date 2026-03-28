Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Declines By 51.0%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,151 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 26th total of 53,325 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Swvl in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Swvl Price Performance

About Swvl

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Swvl has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.99.

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Swvl Inc is a provider of bus-based mass transit and shared mobility solutions, operating through a digital platform that connects commuters with scheduled bus routes and on-demand shuttles. The company’s technology-driven approach enables users to book rides via its mobile application, offering affordable and reliable transportation alternatives in urban and intercity markets. Swvl’s services cater to both individual commuters and corporate clients, helping businesses manage employee transportation through customized route planning and fleet management tools.

Founded in 2017 by Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh, Swvl began operations in Cairo, Egypt, before rapidly expanding across emerging markets.

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