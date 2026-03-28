BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.2050, with a volume of 159732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

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Positive Sentiment: BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. BitGo (BTGO) Partners with ZKsync to Launch Tokenized Deposit Platform for Banks

BitGo announced a partnership with zkSync to build a tokenized deposit platform for banks — a product initiative that could expand addressable market and revenue diversification if adoption and regulatory testing proceed as planned. Positive Sentiment: BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer?term growth thesis. BitGo Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

BitGo reported a strong Q4 with revenue jumping substantially (reported as a >400% increase in some coverage) and beat expectations; the company also highlighted its new status as a federally chartered digital asset infrastructure firm — facts that support longer?term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell?side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid?teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite near?term volatility. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Several sell?side firms continue to carry buy/overweight ratings with mid?teens price targets (Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed/maintained bullish views), indicating some analysts still see multi?quarter upside despite near?term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the Q4 release; notably Goldman Sachs cut its target and moved to a neutral rating — those downgrades and lowered targets helped trigger selling pressure despite the beat. BitGo Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTGO from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BTGO in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

BTGO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,115.32. The trade was a 27.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

BTGO Company Profile

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BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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