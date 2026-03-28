Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.83. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 23,122 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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