Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.26. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 7,347 shares changing hands.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $966.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%. Research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.