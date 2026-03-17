Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 20,906 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 88.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, iA Financial set a $75.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%.The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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