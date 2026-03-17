Lansing Management LP Has $1.84 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lansing Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.3% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 83.1% in the third quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2%

ZTS opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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