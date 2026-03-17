Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 897.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.1%

VEU stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

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