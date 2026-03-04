Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,740 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 29th total of 2,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRENW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRENW) is a molecular diagnostics and preventive genomics company that develops and delivers DNA-based tests and diagnostic solutions. The company’s offerings include direct-to-consumer health profiling services, clinical genetic tests, and pathogen screening assays. By combining advanced laboratory processes with digital tools, Prenetics aims to provide insights into genetic risk factors, nutrition and fitness optimization, and early disease detection.

Prenetics operates a portfolio of consumer genomics brands, including DNAFit and CircleDNA, which offer personalized reports on wellness, exercise, nutrition, and inherited health traits.

