Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$227.26 and last traded at C$225.36, with a volume of 91807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$217.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$176.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$130.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$162.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$186.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.50.

Sprott Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.95.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

