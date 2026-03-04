ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,340,810 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 29th total of 1,573,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,116,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,116,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,275. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,533,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 139.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.