Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 757 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $16.8950.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world’s largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company’s core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.