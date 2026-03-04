Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,196,012 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 29th total of 38,835,919 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,639,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,639,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Santander upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.
Nokia Stock Up 0.9%
NOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 61,674,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,758,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.37.
Key Headlines Impacting Nokia
Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major institutional interest: Fidelity’s FMR LLC reported holdings exceeding 5% of Nokia, signaling fresh institutional buying and vote of confidence that can lift demand for the stock. Notification under Chapter 9 — FMR stake
- Positive Sentiment: AI-RAN and cloud partnerships expand addressable market: Nokia announced deeper AI-RAN work with NVIDIA (TIM Brasil deployment) and broader Network-as-Code/API initiatives with Google Cloud and multiple global carriers — moves that position Nokia to capture software, services and higher-margin AI-enabled upgrades. Nokia expands TIM Brasil AI-Ready 5G with NVIDIA
- Positive Sentiment: Collaboration with rivals for autonomous networks improves commercial prospects: Nokia’s cooperation with Ericsson on autonomous network frameworks and related MWC announcements aim to accelerate operator deployments and multi-vendor automation revenues. This reduces execution risk on large operator automation programs. MWC brings Nokia and Ericsson closer
- Positive Sentiment: Broader ecosystem traction and customer wins: Nokia highlighted new carrier participants and ecosystem partners for its AI-native/network-as-code strategy (Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, Vodafone, etc.), implying ramp potential for software subscriptions and services. Nokia expands Network as Code ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Potential commercial deal activity in private 5G: Reports suggest Verizon is reorganizing its private 5G team and that Nokia may be nearing private 5G sales — potentially a near-term revenue boost but details and magnitude remain unclear. Verizon private 5G / Nokia sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Market attention and options flows: Unusual options activity and multiple analyst/blog pieces are amplifying short?term trading interest; this can increase volatility but isn’t direct confirmation of fundamental change. Unusual options activity
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum raise caution: Coverage noting strong recent share gains and higher valuation metrics means some investors may take profits or demand clearer evidence that AI/software monetization will materially lift margins. Assessing Nokia valuation after share run
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.
Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.