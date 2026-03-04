Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,196,012 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 29th total of 38,835,919 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,639,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,639,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Santander upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Nokia Stock Up 0.9%

NOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 61,674,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,758,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.37.

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

