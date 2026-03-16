20,700 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by First Trust Bank Ltd.

First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 13.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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