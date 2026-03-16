20,700 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by First Trust Bank Ltd.

First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 13.2% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters/MSN reports TSMC now commands roughly 70% of the global foundry market — a reminder of its pricing power, scale advantages and strategic importance to chip customers, which supports revenue and margin resilience. Taiwan Semiconductor now commands 70% of global foundry market
- Positive Sentiment: SEC-filing coverage: TSMC has maintained a steady capital structure and disclosed new investments — signaling disciplined allocation of its large capex program and reducing investor concern about dilution or aggressive leverage. That supports confidence in execution of capacity buildouts. Taiwan Semiconductor Keeps Capital Structure Steady And Reveals New Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: analysts and commentators are reassessing TSMC after a strong FY performance and a recent share pullback — the narrative that the stock may be more attractively priced after profit-taking is drawing buyer interest. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After A Strong Year And Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC released February 2026 revenue data — investors are parsing monthly trends for signs of AI-related capacity demand and seasonal recovery; the print is a short-term data point rather than a directional catalyst by itself. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reports Feb 2026 revenue data
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., AMD vs. TSMC) are keeping investors focused on relative valuation and growth prospects across chip-related names; useful for positioning but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. AMD vs. TSMC: Which Chip Stock Actually Delivers the Smarter Return in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting large-manager portfolios and sector capex narratives (e.g., Steven Cohen holdings, AI capex winners) underscores institutional interest and the longer-term demand story for leading foundries, but these are background positives rather than immediate catalysts. Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen’s 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: broader coverage flags that foreign markets are reeling from the Iran conflict and energy shock — such risk-off episodes can pressure Asian equities and cyclical chip demand, creating downside risk to TSMC’s near-term multiples. Foreign Stocks Are Reeling From the Iran War. Buying the Dip Could Pay Off.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.46.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.