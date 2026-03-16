Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1,381.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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