Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after buying an additional 2,183,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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