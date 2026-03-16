Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.4%

ASML opened at $1,345.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,380.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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