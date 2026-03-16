Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,253,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,064 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,714,000 after buying an additional 568,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $438.29 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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