Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,926,815 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 29th total of 9,324,075 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,382,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $4,314,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 159,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,671 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 1,674,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,496. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

