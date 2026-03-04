TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,190 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZZ by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $16,360,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,772,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,728. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Trading Down 2.4%

AZZ stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.