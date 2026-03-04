Short Interest in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Declines By 13.5%

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,100,423 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 29th total of 5,896,406 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,221,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,221,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $110.77. 448,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

