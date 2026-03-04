TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.78. TDK shares last traded at $13.8950, with a volume of 71,122 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTDKY. Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura raised TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TDK presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

