Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.68, but opened at $143.83. Strategy shares last traded at $145.55, with a volume of 8,228,304 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $226.77.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

