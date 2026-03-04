Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

