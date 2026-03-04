Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Update

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,046 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 29th total of 79,532 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Greenfire Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,318. Greenfire Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $423.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenfire Resources by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 845,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 397,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenfire Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

