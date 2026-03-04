Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 53,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,638 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. 24,855,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,706,198. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $154.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

