YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.96. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 292,766 shares changing hands.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.3741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6,696.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

