YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.96. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 292,766 shares changing hands.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.0%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.3741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6,696.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.