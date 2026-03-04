Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,470 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 29th total of 45,545 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 108,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

FNCL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

