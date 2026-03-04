Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.0901 and last traded at $14.0901, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Amplifon Trading Down 14.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

